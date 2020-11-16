Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,861,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $239.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

