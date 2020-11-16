Rockwell Automation’s (ROK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.28.

Shares of ROK opened at $239.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $11,311,728. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

