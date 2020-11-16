Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $396.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.12 and a 200-day moving average of $399.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

