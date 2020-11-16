Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $264,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $396.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.