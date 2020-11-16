Rosenblatt Securities Raises ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $30.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.
VIAC stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $471,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $377,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $8,632,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
