Rosenblatt Securities Raises ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $30.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $471,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $377,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $8,632,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.