Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.41.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

