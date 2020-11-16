Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $126.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.83.

ROST stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

