Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) a €130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

Shares of MOR opened at €87.68 ($103.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.02. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.92.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

