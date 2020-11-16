Royal Bank of Canada Increases Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$30.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.22. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

