Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $44.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $51.27.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,807,324.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $71,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $6,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.