Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.93.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$43.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,267.74.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.