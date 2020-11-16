Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.