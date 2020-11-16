Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.91 ($12.83).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.