Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €261.38 ($307.50).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €276.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €250.31. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.