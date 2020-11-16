Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates CHF 375 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 382.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

