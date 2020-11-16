Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.88.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after buying an additional 3,161,432 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.