RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.83. RPT Realty shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 8 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $526.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 149.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,606,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 500.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 332,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
