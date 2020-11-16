RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.83. RPT Realty shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 8 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $526.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 149.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,606,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 500.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 332,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.