Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.86. 64,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. Safran has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

