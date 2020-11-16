salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,360 shares of company stock worth $150,484,132. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 338,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after buying an additional 91,390 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

