Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

