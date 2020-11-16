Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.27 ($15.61).

SZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) stock opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $774.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.96.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.