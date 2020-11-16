Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €73.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.91).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €71.92 ($84.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

