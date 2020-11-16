Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

