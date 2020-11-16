Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $451,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 65.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.40. 7,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

