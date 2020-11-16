Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%.

Shares of SRRK opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

