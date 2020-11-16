Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.67% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,892. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.