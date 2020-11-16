Scotiabank Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $30.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

