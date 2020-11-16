Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Sector Perform

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of AGGZF traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $21.44. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

