Scotiabank Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

