Scotiabank Raises Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target to $3.40

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $3.30 to $3.40 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.75 to $1.85 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Trilogy International Partners has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

