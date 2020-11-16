Scry.info 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $122,918.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $972,506.99 and approximately $122,918.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00408910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.94 or 0.03201958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

