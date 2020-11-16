Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253,572 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 335,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

