Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,057 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $39,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.14.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,254.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,281.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,149.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

