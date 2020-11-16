Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $333,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

FB opened at $276.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

