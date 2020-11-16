Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $47,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $12,903,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $904.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,017.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.64. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

