Sei Investments Co. Buys 179,466 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,466 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $109,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $145.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.