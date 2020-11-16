Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,464 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $62,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $647.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.57. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.