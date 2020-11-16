Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of TransUnion worth $40,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.