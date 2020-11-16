Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $760.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

