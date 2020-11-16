Sei Investments Co. Has $37.71 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of ANSYS worth $37,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

ANSS opened at $328.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.13 and a 200 day moving average of $303.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

