Sei Investments Co. Purchases 68,046 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,147 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 102,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 347,393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,116,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.