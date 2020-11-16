Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,942 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,942 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $46,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $262,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,269 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

