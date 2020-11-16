Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,131 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of MSCI worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $392.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.17. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

