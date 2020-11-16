Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $53,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 137.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 255,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $270.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $191.53. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.