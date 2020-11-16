SelectQuote, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote’s (NYSE:SLQT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 17th. SelectQuote had issued 28,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

SelectQuote stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

