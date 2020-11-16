SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of SLS opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

