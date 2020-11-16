Sentinel Protocol Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $868,703.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00030119 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012410 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00006543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GDAC, IDEX, Bittrex, DDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

