Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.