Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given New $8.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

