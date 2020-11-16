Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

IDEA opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.78. Ideagen plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of $426.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,299.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is an increase from Ideagen plc (IDEA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In other news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

